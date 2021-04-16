It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
