Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

