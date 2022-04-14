Hickory will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Hickory, NC
