Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.