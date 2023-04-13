Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Hickory, NC
