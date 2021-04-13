 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert