It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 58F. Winds S at …
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. …
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Most…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. The fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15…