Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Hickory, NC

It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.