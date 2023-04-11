Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Peri…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecaste…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…