Temperatures will be warm Monday in Hickory. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Hickory, NC
