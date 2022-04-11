 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Hickory. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert