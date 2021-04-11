Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.