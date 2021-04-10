Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.