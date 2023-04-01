Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.