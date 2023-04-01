Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Hickory, NC
