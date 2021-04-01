 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert