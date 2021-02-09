This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
