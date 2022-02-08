 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

