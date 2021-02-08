This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulati…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Outdoor flowe…
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It loo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of su…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Loo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Hickory's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the…