 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert