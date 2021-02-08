Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.