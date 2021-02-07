 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

