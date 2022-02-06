 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

