Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Periods of rain and snow. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

