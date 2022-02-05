 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

