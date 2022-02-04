Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.