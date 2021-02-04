Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sa…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low…
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It loo…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Friday. It shoul…