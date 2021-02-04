 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

