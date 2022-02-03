This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
