Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

