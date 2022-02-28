For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
