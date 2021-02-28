Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather …
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are p…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We wil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. W…