Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

