For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
