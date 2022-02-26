 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert