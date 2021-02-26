Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.