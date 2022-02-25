Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It sh…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomo…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
This evening in Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rai…