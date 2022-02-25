 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

