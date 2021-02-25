Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.