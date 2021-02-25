 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert