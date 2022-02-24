Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It sh…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomo…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
This evening in Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rai…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hickory fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.