Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.