 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert