Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

