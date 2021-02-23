 Skip to main content
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

