 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert