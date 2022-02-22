Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.