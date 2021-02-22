Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
