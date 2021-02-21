For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
