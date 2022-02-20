 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

