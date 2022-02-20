This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hickory folks…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds s…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s ar…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The fo…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It shoul…