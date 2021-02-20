 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

