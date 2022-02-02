Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.