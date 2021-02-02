 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert