Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
