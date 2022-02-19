Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.