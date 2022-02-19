Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.