This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
