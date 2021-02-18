Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
