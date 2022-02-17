Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.