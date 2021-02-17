Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
