For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.