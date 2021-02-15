 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

