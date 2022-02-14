 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert