 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Overcast with showers at times. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert