Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Overcast with showers at times. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.